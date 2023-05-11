WORLD

Ukraine launches new policy on humanitarian demining

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine is launching a new state policy on humanitarian demining, which envisages the update of mine action standards, the government press service has reported.

The new policy stipulates implementing a national mine action program and creating a market for demining services with the involvement of international operators, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued on the government website.

The policy also provides for carrying out education and communication campaigns and actively involving innovative technologies.

Although 30 partner countries and organizations provide support to Ukraine in the area of humanitarian demining, the country still needs more demining specialists and equipment, the statement said.

According to Ukrainian authorities, about 174,000 square km of Ukrainian territory are littered with explosives, and some 1,700 bomb disposal engineers and 12 demining vehicles are involved in the efforts to clear Ukrainian lands from landmines.

The Ukrainian government has identified mine clearance as one of the five key priorities for the country’s rapid recovery.

20230511-074801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘US must lift sanctions in exchange for return to Iran nuke...

    Pak poll panel wants President Alvi to use ‘better choice of...

    UN Commission in Ukraine to probe Russian war crimes

    Czech Parliament approves NATO’s northern expansion