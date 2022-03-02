Ukraine nabs infiltrator who facilitated Russian missile attack on airport

The Ukrainian security service of Ukraine has detained a man who “facilitated” the Russian missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Airport.

The Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region said the “traitor” arrived in Ivano-Frankivsk on 22 February. He settled in a motel near the airport, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

On February 23, on the eve of the Russian missile strike on Ukraine, he passed information about the location of a military facility to Russia. As a result of missiles hitting the airport, its infrastructure was destroyed. After the strike at the airport, the man reported the result of the strike to Russia, the Security Service claimed.

The infiltrator was detained while he was trying to commit another crime to reduce Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

The Security Service of Ukraine has emphasised that the man will be sentenced to 15 years in prison on the charge of “high treason”, the report said.

On February 24 in Ivano-Frankivsk, there were explosions near the airport, after which the building containing fuel and oil materials caught fire.

