Ukraine notifies IAEA that Zaporozhye NPP management obeys orders of Russian forces

Ukraine has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the management of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is currently subject to the order of the commander of the Russian forces, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi SAID.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that nothing threatens the safety of the power units of the nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

20220306-234005