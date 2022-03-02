WORLD

Ukraine offers sympathies to India on death of Indian student by Russian shelling

By NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine on Wednesday expressed its sympathies over the death of an Indian student killed in Kharkiv during the Russian shelling of the city on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said at the General Assembly Emergency Session, “Ukraine regrets that a student from India became an example of this challenge by the Russian armed forces and we offer our deepest sympathies to India and the relatives of the student.

“The Ukrainian and foreign citizens have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.”

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old student from Karnataka at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed on Tuesday.

There were an estimated 18,000 Indian students in Ukraine and some have gone to Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova.

Several thousand Indian citizens have been evacuated from those countries to India under “Operation Ganga” launched by the Indian government.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenza, however, denied that Russian forces were shelling civilian areas.

Belarus’ Permanent Representative alleged that 100 Indian students who tried to enter Poland were beaten by that country’s security forces and sent back.

20220302-231003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.