WORLD

Ukraine Prez proposes to extend martial law again

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a bill to Parliament to extend martial law in the country, Parliament press service said in a statement.

According to a report released by The Kyiv Independent, if lawmakers pass the bill submitted on Tuesday, the martial law will be extended for two months, until June 24.

Kiev imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24.

On March 15, the Ukrainian Parliament voted to extend the martial law till April 25.

20220420-124002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal Prez calls House session on March 7

    Oxford University Covid-19 lab suffers cyberattack

    European Commission approves Czech recovery plan

    Turkey to enhance relations with Gulf countries, says Erdogan