Ukraine Prez speaks to Modi seeking political support at UNSC (Ld)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that he has spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Russia’s aggression and sought “political support” at the United Nations Security Council (UNGC).

He revealed speaking to Modi soon after after Russia praised India’s decision to abstain from a vote at the United Nations to condemn its invasion.

He said that he spoke with Prime Minister Modi and informed about Ukraine repulsing Russia’s aggression.

Zelensky tweeted: “More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings.”

He urged India to provide political support in the UNSC, saying: “Stop the aggressor together!”

India’s ministry of External Affairs tweeted: “President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.”

Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way possible towards peace efforts.

The Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, who ae stranded in Ukraine. Modi sought facilitation by the Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens

India had abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution that deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes.

The Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet on Saturday, “Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022.”

It further stated, “In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine.”

The UNSC voted on the draft resolution presented by the US and Albania, and co-sponsored by several other nations, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

While Russia, which chaired the meeting of the UNSC since it holds the presidency for the month of February, vetoed the resolution, China and the UAE abstained along with India.

