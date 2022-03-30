WORLD

Ukraine puts indirect losses from conflict with Russia at over $1 trillion

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the Ukraine’s indirect losses from the conflict with Russia are estimated at more than $1 trillion, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“The losses, calculated indirectly, taking into account the losses in the coming years, amount to more than a trillion dollars,” Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The cost of direct damage to Ukraine’s public buildings, bridges, roads, civilian and military infrastructure caused by the attacks is estimated at about 270 billion dollars, he said.

He projected that Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 35 per cent this year due to the conflict.

Ukraine’s GDP was up 3.4 per cent in 2021 after a 3.8-per cent decline in 2020.

20220330-061004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swedish PM ousted in no-confidence vote

    Russia holds Navy Day parade

    Nigerian govt accuses Twitter of double standards

    Taliban govt assures Pak of not supporting TTP, BLA