WORLD

Ukraine, Russia conduct fourth prisoner exchange

NewsWire
0
2

Ukraine and Russia conducted their fourth prisoner swap since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday.

Thirty Ukrainian prisoners-of-war, including 8 civilians, held by the Russian military were released, Vereshchuk said on Telegram, without specifying the number of captives freed by the Ukrainian side, Xinhua news agency reported.

Out of the 22 Ukrainian troops released under the swap, there were five officers, she said.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24.

20220415-144604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Daunting challenges from low poll numbers to Covid plague Biden presidency

    US air travel at highest level in nearly a year

    UN to send panel of experts to monitor elections in Venezuela

    Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 11.34mn: Africa CDC