Ukraine and Russia on Thursday conducted their sixth prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Ten Ukrainian soldiers, including two officers, and nine civilians held by the Russian military were released as a result of the exchange, Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

There are wounded among those released and they now can obtain treatment and rehabilitation, Vereshchuk was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24. Since then, more than 200 Ukrainians held by Russian forces have returned home.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country stands ready for any format of prisoner exchange with Russia to free people from the besieged city of Mariupol.

