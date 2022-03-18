WORLD

‘Ukraine, Russia may agree on peace deal within week and half’

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said that it would take between a few days and a week and a half for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement, the Ukrainian online media outlet Liga.net reported.

Kiev wants to fix in detail a specific plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine in the peace deal, said Podolyak on Thursday, who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia.

If the agreement is inked, it would allow Ukraine and Russia to end the acute phase of the conflict, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Podolyak said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

