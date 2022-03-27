WORLD

Ukraine, Russia to hold new negotiations in Turkey

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place next week in Turkey, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said.

“Today, at the video talks, it was decided to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30,” David Arakhamia wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of negotiations in-person in Belarus since February 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 in a format of video conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

