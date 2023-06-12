The Ukrainian government said that the army has regained three frontline villages in the separatist Donetsk region, marking one of the first victories in Kiev’s counter-offensive against Russia, the media reported on Monday.

Footage on social media showed Ukrainian troops celebrating in the neighbouring settlements of Blahodatne and Neskuchne, reports the BBC.

In footage shared by pro-Ukrainian accounts on social media, troops could be seen raising the Ukrainian flag outside a burned out building in Blahodatne.

The state border guard also published videos showing soldiers announcing that “Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again”, before shouting the now standard battle cry of “Glory to Ukraine”.

Meanwhile in a Telegram post, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar claimed that the army had also seized the village of Makarivka.

Maliar also said “troops continue offensive actions” around the eastern city of Bakhmut, CNN reported.

Ukrainian forces were making progress around the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of Bakhmut, and on two fronts south of the city, in one case advancing as much as 1,500 meters (around a mile), according to the Deputy Defence Minister.

Earlier Sunday, other Ukrainian officials reported similar progress to the northwest and southwest of the city.

Russia is yet to comment on Ukraine’s claim of recapturing the three villages.

The start of the much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday after months of speculation.

The three villages would be the first liberated since his comments, but not the first that Ukraine has recaptured since June 5, when pockets of its forces began to advance in the country’s south.

20230612-083202