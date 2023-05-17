The Black Sea Grain Initiative on exporting foodstuff from Ukraine was unblocked, and it continues to be valid till July 18, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

“The world will continue to receive Ukrainian products thanks to the efforts of our partners under the agreement –Turkey and the UN,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Ukraine has exported 30.4 million ton of foodstuff since the deal came into effect on August 1, 2022, he said.

Welcoming the resumption of the initiative, the official noted that certain issues should be resolved for its sustainable functioning, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, 2022, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN to ensure supplies of grain and other agricultural products to global markets through the Black Sea amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Initially in effect for 120 days, the deal was extended in November 2022 and in March 2023.

