LIFESTYLEWORLD

Ukraine says Black Sea Grain Initiative unblocked

NewsWire
0
0

The Black Sea Grain Initiative on exporting foodstuff from Ukraine was unblocked, and it continues to be valid till July 18, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

“The world will continue to receive Ukrainian products thanks to the efforts of our partners under the agreement –Turkey and the UN,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Ukraine has exported 30.4 million ton of foodstuff since the deal came into effect on August 1, 2022, he said.

Welcoming the resumption of the initiative, the official noted that certain issues should be resolved for its sustainable functioning, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, 2022, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN to ensure supplies of grain and other agricultural products to global markets through the Black Sea amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Initially in effect for 120 days, the deal was extended in November 2022 and in March 2023.

20230518-011602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maye Musk at 74, is oldest model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit...

    Ashley Benson: I keep my relationships private

    Gwyneth Paltrow shares her beauty secrets

    Here’s why PM hailed Jharkhand’s Aara-Keram village as a model to...