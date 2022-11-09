WORLD

Ukraine says dialogue with Moscow possible only after Russia’s withdrawal

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that Kiev could resume dialogue with Moscow only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

In an interview with an Italian daily, Podolyak on Tuesday added that a potential ceasefire deal at the current stage of the conflict would provide Russia with time to strengthen its positions.

“The ceasefire for Russia is a tactical pause for reinforcement,” he said.

While commenting on the reports that the representatives of the US Pentagon and the Russian Defence Ministry are involved in talks, Podolyak added that “there are no negotiations between Russia and Western countries regarding Ukraine”.

“Our partners adhere to the principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’. Neither side will be able to ensure the implementation of agreements without the support of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict started on February 24, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 29.

