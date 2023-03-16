WORLD

Ukraine seeks to deepen integration into European energy market: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country is seeking to deepen integration into the European energy market amid Russia’s ongoing war against Kiev.

“We are committed to accelerating the integration of the EU and Ukrainian energy markets,” Shmyhal said during the meeting with a delegation from the Energy Community Secretariat led by Director Artur Lorkowski.

The Prime Minister said that joining the European network of electricity transmission system operators (ENTSO-E) helps Ukraine support its energy security amid Russian attacks.

Shmyhal and Lorkowski discussed the steps to further synchronize the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU and ways to increase the capacity of electricity export and import.

Besides, the Ukrainian government and the Energy Community Secretariat signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in rebuilding the war-torn nation’s energy sector.

The Energy Community is an international organization that brings together the European Union and its neighbours to create an integrated pan-European energy market.

Ukraine’s electricity grid was synchronized with the ENTSO-E in March 2022.

20230316-142004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia slams NATO for planned expansion of its Arctic presence

    First ship carrying maize from Ukraine reaches final destination

    Raheem Sterling bids farewell to Manchester City ahead of Chelsea move

    Cancer drugs might be able to target tuberculosis