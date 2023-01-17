WORLD

Ukraine sets to get 3 bn euros from EU this week: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine is set to receive 3 billion euros (about $3.25 billion) from the European Union (EU) this week as a part of fresh financial aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Shmyhal wrote on Telegram that Ukraine and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the macro-financial program for Kiev worth 18 billion euros (about $19.5 billion), Xinhua news agency reported.

The funds will help Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability and cover all critical expenses this year amid the ongoing war with Russia, Shmyhal said.

In 2022, Ukraine received $32.1 billion in international aid, with $8 billion of the funds coming from the EU, according to the country’s central bank.

20230117-071803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd ODI: Pandya takes four as India bowl out England for...

    South Africa take commanding first-innings lead vs England in first Test

    Iraqi parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid as new Iraqi Prez

    Researchers map rapid growth, slow decline of human brain