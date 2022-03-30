WORLD

Ukraine sets up 3 humanitarian corridors

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine established three humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Two corridors were set up to allow Ukrainian civilians to flee the cities of Melitopol and Energodar in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which were captured by Russia’s forces, Xinhua news agency reported citing Vereshchuk.

Another humanitarian route was established in the eastern Donetsk region to evacuate people from the city of Mariupol, where active hostilities are underway, she added.

Last Thursday, Ukraine established seven humanitarian corridors, following nine corridors the previous day, according to Ukraine’s government-run Ukrinform news agency.

20220330-163202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.African economy shrunk by 7% in 2020

    US to deploy additional 3,000 troops to Europe amid Ukraine tensions

    Uber adds fuel surcharge due to high gas prices

    Australian Treasury expects further job losses