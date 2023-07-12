INDIA

Ukraine sets up coalition with 11 countries to train F-16 pilots

NewsWire
Ukraine has signed a memorandum with 11 countries to create a coalition for training pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

“It’s official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed,” Reznikov tweeted.

Apart from pilots, technicians and support staff will participate in a training program, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The creation of the coalition opens the doors to include other types of fighter aircraft in the program, he added.

Reznikov thanked Denmark and the Netherlands for their leadership in creating the coalition.

Separately, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystayko said that 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin training on Western fighter jets in Britain at the end of this month or at the beginning of August.

Prystayko noted that Britain does not operate F-16 fighters, but has other European-made aircraft.

