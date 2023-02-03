WORLD

Ukraine signs deal to join EU’s Single Market Programme

Ukraine signed an agreement to join the European Union’s Single Market Programme with a budget of 4.2 billion euros (about $4.59 billion), the government press service reported.

The deal was inked in Kiev during the joint consultations between the Ukrainian government and the College of the European Commissioners, Xinhua news agency reported.

Commenting on the agreement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said it would help to develop the competitiveness of Ukrainian businesses by ensuring green and digital transitions.

Ukraine and the EU also launched a strategic partnership in the field of renewable gases at their consultations ahead of the Ukraine-EU summit slated for February 3.

The Single Market Programme is the EU funding programme aimed at boosting the competitiveness of businesses, helping the EU internal market reach its full potential, and ensuring Europe’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

