Ukraine to adopt laws for membership talks with EU by mid-Nov

Ukraine plans to adopt the legislations needed to launch the membership talks with the European Union(EU) by mid-November, a top official said here.

In a televised address on local media, Oleksandr Kornienko, the first deputy chairman of Parliament, said on Monday said that Ukraine needs to fulfil seven requirements put forward by the EU to start the accession talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

In particular, the Ukrainian Parliament is set to pass the laws on media and on national minorities, Kornienko said.

On February 28, Volodymyr Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.

On June 23, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

