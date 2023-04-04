WORLD

Ukraine to discuss NATO accession prospects in Brussels: FM

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine will discuss the prospects of joining the NATO at the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“Ukraine’s membership of NATO will be one of the main topics of the talks today,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by the government press service on Tuesday.

Another key theme of the meeting will be speeding up the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition and armoured vehicles, needed for launching a counteroffensive in conflict with Russia, the Minister added.

The NATO-Ukraine Commission will also touch upon the issue of stable support for Ukraine from NATO member states, he said.

Later in the day, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission will be held within the framework of the NATO foreign ministers summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NATO foreign ministers summit is held in Brussels on April 4-5.

20230405-021602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US govt diverting its own vaccine-making materials supply to India: Official

    Olympic Champions Belgium beat India 3-2 in a closely-fought battle

    New fighting strikes Ukraine, but nuclear power plant still in focus

    Lavrov says Ukraine events an attempt by the West to establish...