WORLD

Ukraine to fulfill EU’s additional requirements for membership talks: Official

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine stands ready to fulfill additional European Commission’s requirements to start the membership talks by the end of the year, a senior official said.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that Ukraine has already completed the necessary work on seven recommendations needed for closer integration with the European Union, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Ukrinform news agency.

In particular, Ukraine made progress in fighting corruption and reforming the mass media, Stefanishyna said.

“Now we are waiting for the assessment of the European Commission and its further recommendations,” she said.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

The European Commission put forward seven requirements to be fulfilled by Ukraine for starting the accession talks.

20230228-060003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pashtun leader Mohsin Dawar stopped from travelling to Tajikistan

    Nepal Police raid call centres operated by Chinese nationals

    Influenza cases rise in Denmark as Covid infections decline

    Formula 2: Indian racer Jehan Daruvala finishes second in France