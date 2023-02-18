WORLD

Ukraine to hold meeting with EU, NATO on Feb 21

Ukraine will hold the first trilateral meeting with the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) this month, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

“I look forward to meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to strengthen our partnership and cooperation in defending Ukraine and Europe,” Kuleba tweeted.

Kuleba, Stoltenberg and Borrell will meet on February 21 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Xinhua news agency reported, citing NATO’s press service.

In January, the Ukrainian government said that integration into the EU and NATO is among the top goals for Ukraine.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

