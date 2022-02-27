WORLD

Ukraine to send delegation for talks with Russia at Belarus border

By NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat river, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said through social media.

The agreement to hold the talks was reached during a phone call on Sunday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return,” said the Ukrainian Presidential office.

