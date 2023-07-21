Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has urged the European Commission to ensure unimpeded export of all Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union (EU) despite Poland’s calls for an export ban extension.

“This is an act of solidarity not only with Ukraine but with the world, which relies on our grain,” Shmyhal tweeted.

He described Poland’s intention to continue blocking the export of Ukrainian grain to the EU as an “unfriendly and populist move”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The extension of a ban on Ukraine’s grain exports will severely impact global food security and Ukraine’s economy, Shmyhal added.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to five European countries.

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the EU to extend the ban, which expires on September 15.

Morawiecki stressed that Poland will not lift the ban even if the EU does not agree on its extension, according to media reports.

2023072142743