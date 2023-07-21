INDIA

Ukraine urges EU to ensure food exports despite Poland’s objection

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has urged the European Commission to ensure unimpeded export of all Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union (EU) despite Poland’s calls for an export ban extension.

“This is an act of solidarity not only with Ukraine but with the world, which relies on our grain,” Shmyhal tweeted.

He described Poland’s intention to continue blocking the export of Ukrainian grain to the EU as an “unfriendly and populist move”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The extension of a ban on Ukraine’s grain exports will severely impact global food security and Ukraine’s economy, Shmyhal added.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to five European countries.

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the EU to extend the ban, which expires on September 15.

Morawiecki stressed that Poland will not lift the ban even if the EU does not agree on its extension, according to media reports.

2023072142743

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Magnitude 6.0 quake in Indonesia kills 1, destroys 100 houses

    US-based firm Plex lays off 20% of workforce

    TV anchor urges SC to take up his plea against multiple...

    Over 18,000 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine on 5th day