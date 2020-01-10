Ukraine wants black boxes to be analyzed in Kiev

Kiev, Jan 11 (IANS) Ukraine wants the “black boxes”, or the flight data recorders of the passenger plane which crashed near Tehran, to be sent to Kiev for analysis, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

“We are currently discussing with the Iranian side on where will the ‘boxes’ be sent – whether the records will be analyzed in Iran. We want them to be analyzed in Kiev,” Prystaiko said during a press conference in Kiev.

Ukrainian officials are studying all the versions of the plane crash and have not ruled out any cause of the tragedy, according to the minister.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged all international partners, especially the governments of the US, the UK and Canada, to submit data and evidence relating to the tragedy for a speedy investigation of the case.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane, flying from Tehran to Kiev, crashed at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday shortly after take off, with all 176 people on board confirmed dead.

