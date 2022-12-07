WORLD

Ukraine warns Iran of ‘consequences’ over arms supplies to Russia

NewsWire
0
2

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned Iran of “consequences” over supplying arms to Russia.

“Our signal to them (the Iranian side) was very clear: first, either you stop or you will face a set of the most severe consequences. Second, no matter what benefits you have from cooperation with Russia in the supply of drones or other weapons, the negative consequences for you will outweigh any benefits,” Kuleba said at an online briefing.

Ukraine is closely following Iran’s “every step” in the matter of military-technical cooperation with Russia, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

In October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Iran of sending combat drones to Russia for use in its ongoing war against Kiev.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the country had given “a limited number” of drones to Russia months before the start of the war.

20221207-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian negotiator says to continue peace talks

    Rivian bids goodbye to nearly 800 employees: Report

    Women’s World Cup: Final on April 3 is exactly where we...

    Offshore drilling urged to stop after mass oil spill off California