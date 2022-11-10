WORLD

Ukraine welcomes support package from EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision of the European Commission to propose a support package for the warn-torn country of up to 18 billion euros for next year.

“Grateful to the European Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen for announcing an 18-billion-euro financial aid package for 2023,” Zelensky tweeted.

He stressed that the gesture shows the “true solidarity” of the European Union (EU) with Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission proposed granting the assistance package to Ukraine, saying that the aid averaging 1.5 billion euros per month will help the country cover a significant part of its short-term funding needs for 2023.

The legislative proposals aimed at the smooth delivery of the package need approval by the European Parliament and the European Council before entering into force.

