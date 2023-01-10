WORLD

Ukraine’s defence spending in 2022 accounted for 32.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product amid the ongoing war with Russia, a top official said here.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said Ukraine allocated about $42 billion last year for national security and defence, reports Xinhua news agency.

He emphasised that financing the defence sector remains a priority for the government as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

Ukraine increased its initial defence budget for 2022 by $33.66 billion after the introduction of martial law on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its invasion.

This year, the war-torn country plans to spend $31.2 billion to cover its defence needs.

