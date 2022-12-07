WORLD

Ukraine’s agriculture incurs $6.6bn direct losses from war

Ukraine’s agricultural sector has suffered direct losses of $6.6 billion due to Russia’s ongoing war against Kiev, the Economy Ministry said.

The indirect damage to Ukraine’s farm industry caused by the conflict was estimated at $34.25 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of November, Ukraine’s agricultural exports declined 16.7 per cent year on year to 50.9 million tonnes, the Ministry said.

In January-November, Ukraine earned $21.1 billion from selling farm goods abroad, down 13.7 pe rcent from the same period a year ago, it said.

