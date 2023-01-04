WORLD

Ukraine’s budget deficit reaches $24.9 bn in 2022

Ukraine’s annual budget deficit reached an estimated 911.1 billion hryvnias (about $24.9 billion) in 2022, the country’s Finance Ministry has said.

The revenues of the general fund of Ukraine’s budget reached about $40.77 billion last year, with international aid and value added taxes being the largest contributors, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

Ukraine’s budget attracted $13.14 billion in grants and $15.4 billion in loans from the country’s foreign partners in 2022, the statement said.

In 2021, Ukraine posted a budget deficit of $4.6 billion.

