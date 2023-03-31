WORLD

Ukraine’s combined grain, oilseeds harvest to fall 7% this year: Minister

Amid Russia’s ongoing war, Ukraine’s combined harvest of grain and oilseeds will fall about 7 per cent in 2023 to 65 million tonnes, a Minister said here.

“We plan to harvest 65 million tonnes of crops this year,” Xinhua news agency quoted First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying.

The contamination of more than 2.6 million hectares of Ukraine’s agricultural lands with landmines is one of the main causes for the projected harvest decline, she said.

Last week, the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry forecast that Ukraine would yield 45 million tonnes of grain and legumes this year.

In 2022, farmers harvested 70 million tons of grain and oilseeds.

