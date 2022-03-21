WORLD

Ukraine's compromises with Russia to be put to referendum: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev’s compromises at peace talks with Russia would be put to a nationwide referendum in Ukraine, the government-run Ukrinform news agency has reported.

“I explained to all negotiating groups: when you talk about all these changes, and they can be historic, there is nowhere to go – we will have a referendum,” Zelensky was quoted as saying in an interview with the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Zelensky emphasised that he stands ready for any compromises if they are supported by the Ukrainian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

On March 18, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said a ceasefire, the withdrawal of troops and strict security guarantees with specific formulas are Ukraine’s main demands at peace talks with Russia.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on March 14 via video link.

