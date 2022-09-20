WORLD

Ukraine’s exports under grain deal reach 3.9 mn tons

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s agricultural exports under a key grain deal reached 3.9 million tons, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority has said.

So far, a total of 169 ships have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for countries in Asia, Europe and Africa under the deal signed in July in Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday alone, four ships loaded with more than 178,000 tons of foodstuffs departed from the ports of Odesa and Pivdenny.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

On August 1, the first cargo vessel carrying grain after the breakout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict left Odesa for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

20220920-052201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cuban President wishes Raul Castro on 91st b’day

    Australians scorched by record-breaking summer

    Engine wreckage pieces of China’s crashed plane recovered: official

    US House votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia