LIFESTYLEWORLD

Ukraine’s foodstuff exports reach 17 mn ton under grain deal

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s foodstuff exports reached 17 million metric ton since August under a deal on the export of grain and fertilisers from Black Sea ports, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

In the past three days, five vessels loaded with 158,500 metric ton of agricultural products departed from Ukraine’s ports for Egypt, Sri Lanka and other countries, the agency said on Tuesday, citing the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

At present, 98 ships are waiting for inspection in the Bosphorus, with 21 of them already loaded and 77 heading for loading, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was due to expire on November 19, 2022, was extended for another 120 days.

20230111-001602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Temple procession keeps Thiruvananthapuram airport shut for 5 hours, flights rescheduled

    Mahalia: Cancel culture is a huge thing now

    Amidi: Embroidering for change

    Katherine Heigl dropped plans for fourth kid due to pandemic