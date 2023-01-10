Ukraine’s foodstuff exports reached 17 million metric ton since August under a deal on the export of grain and fertilisers from Black Sea ports, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

In the past three days, five vessels loaded with 158,500 metric ton of agricultural products departed from Ukraine’s ports for Egypt, Sri Lanka and other countries, the agency said on Tuesday, citing the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

At present, 98 ships are waiting for inspection in the Bosphorus, with 21 of them already loaded and 77 heading for loading, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was due to expire on November 19, 2022, was extended for another 120 days.

