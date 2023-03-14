WORLD

Ukraine’s GDP falls 29.2% in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s GDP shrank by 29.2 per cent in 2022, state media reported, citing an estimation by the country’s Economy Ministry.

The economic decrease reflected depressed household consumption, a decline in investment activity, and negative pressure on export and import operations caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s GDP performance last year was better than the initially estimated decline of 30.4 per cent due to better-than-expected dynamics in the fourth quarter, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to official statistics, Ukraine’s real GDP declined by 31.4 per cent year-on-year in October-December of 2022.

Earlier this month, the Economy Ministry slashed its forecast for the country’s GDP growth this year to 1 from 3.2 per cent estimated earlier.

20230315-013202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myanmar a tougher prospect than Kuwait, says U17 Indian football coach...

    Netflix may buy stake in NFL Films to boost sports streaming

    New NATO talks with Turkey to resume in mid-March: Swedish PM

    Saudi Arabia building ballistic missiles with China’s help