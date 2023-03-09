Ukraine’s grain production will drop by 37 per cent this year, state media reported, citing an official forecast.

The National Academy of Agrarian Sciences projected that Ukrainian farmers will reap about 34 million ton of grain in 2023 compared with nearly 53.9 million ton last year — a decrease mainly due to the reduction of planted areas and a lack of fertilisers, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s oilseeds harvest is forecast to increase by 13 per cent to 19.3 million ton this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, Ukraine exported nearly 38.4 million ton of grain and 7.9 million ton of oilseeds in 2022.

