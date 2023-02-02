LIFESTYLEWORLD

Ukraine’s grain harvest to reach 49.5 mn ton this year: Forecast

Ukraine is forecast to have a grain harvest of about 49.5 million ton this year, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing a forecast by the Economy Ministry.

While commenting on the forecast, Ukrainian First Deputy Economy Minister Denys Kudin said on Wednesday that the projected harvest will enable Ukraine to fully cover its domestic demand for grain.

At the current stage, the Ministry sees no need to restrict the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine, Kudin added.

As of January 27, Ukrainian farmers reaped 52.6 million ton of grain and legumes of the 2022 harvest from 96 per cent of sowed areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine for years has been a key global producer of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. In 2021, the country’s harvest of cereals and legumes hit a record high of 84 million ton, up 28.5 per cent year-on-year.

In the current marketing year, between July 1, 2022, and January 30, 2023, Ukraine exported about 26.3 million ton of grain, down 30.8 per cent from the same period of the previous marketing year.

