Amid Russia’s ongoing full scale invasion on Ukraine, the war-torn nation’s combined grain and oilseeds exports are expected to fall by a third this year, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solsky said.

Solsky said Ukraine will supply about 46 million tonnes of cereals and oilseeds abroad in 2023, according to a statement released by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Ukraine’s grain exports alone will decrease by 40 per cent this year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

As the main challenges for exporting foodstuffs from Ukraine, Solsky listed the disruptions in the functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor and the restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine imposed by some European countries.

In March, the Ukrainian government projected that the country’s harvest of grain and oilseeds will fall about 7 per cent this year to 65 million tonnes.

