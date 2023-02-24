WORLD

Ukraine’s grain production, exports sharply down in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s grain production and exports declined sharply in 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an industry body has said.

In 2022, Ukraine’s grain output fell 37 per cent to 53.9 million tons mainly due to the seizure of the Ukrainian territories by Russia, combat actions, and contamination of farmlands with landmines, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) said in a report.

The exports of grain from Ukraine fell 24 per cent to 38.4 million tons last year due to the partial blockade of the seaports, the main export routes for the cereals, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

According to it, Ukraine’s oilseeds production was down 24 per cent to 17.5 million tons last year, while their exports more than doubled to 7.9 million tons.

Ukraine is expected to have a grain harvest of about 49.5 million tons this year, according to the latest government estimates.

20230225-044801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pentagon, US companies involved in Ukraine military biolabs: Russia

    Prices of essential items soar in SL after rupee depreciation

    S. Korea to cut import tariffs on key materials for chipmaking...

    FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa primed for Real Madrid...