WORLD

Ukraine’s Kherson without power after heavy Russian shelling

NewsWire
0
0

The entire central Ukrainian city of Kherson was left without electricity after heavy Russian shelling targeted critical infrastructure and also resulting in two deaths, authorities said.

Kherson, one of the first major cities to fall to Russia since the early days of the invasion, was recaptured by Ukraine last month, dealing a major setback to Moscow.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the city was shelled more than 16 times on Thursday and Kherson’s Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich confirmed that the city is completely without power following the shelling in Kherson’s port district.

“At the first opportunity, the power industry will begin to restore power grids,” Yanushevich said in a social media post.

The Governor said that Thursday’s shelling was for the second day in a row.

He said that a total of six persons were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Of the two victims, one was a member of the rapid response unit of an international organisation and “she was just helping people” during the time of the attack, Yanushevich said in the post.

According to Ukrainian officials, the shells reportedly landed 100m from the city’s main administration building, a day after the building itself was badly damaged.

Besides Kherson, explosions also went off in Ukraine’s second biggest city of Kharkiv, while attacks also continued in the eastern Donbas region.

20221216-091203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Credit Suisse leak shows it catered to dozens of criminals, dictators,...

    Alastair Cook wants Crawley to be given a break; replaced by...

    Punjab-origin diaspora dedicates calendar to Tutu in Surrey

    52 killed in Russian mine accident