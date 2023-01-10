WORLD

Ukraine’s metallurgical output sees sharp drop in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s metallurgical output suffered a sharp decline in 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to data released by an industry group.

In 2022, Ukraine’s steel output plunged 70.7 per cent to 6.263 million ton, while production of pig iron declined 69.8 per cent to 6.391 million ton, the association of metallurgical companies “Ukrmetallurgprom” said in a statement on Tuesday.

The output of rolled metal products was down 72 per cent to 5.350 million ton, the statement added.

According to local experts, Ukraine’s metallurgical enterprises faced a series of challenges last year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including the destruction of production facilities, the disruption of the supply of raw materials and the shipment of goods to consumers, and the outflow of workforce, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the conflict, metallurgy was one of the key sectors in the Ukrainian economy, generating 12-15 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

20230111-022202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France, Spain, Israel tighten rules for Chinese travellers

    United Cup: Trevisan wins 3-hour thriller to give Italy lead against...

    Germany to help municipalities better adapt to climate change

    United Cup: Hurkacz does double duty, helps Poland past Kazakhstan