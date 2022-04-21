WORLD

Ukraine’s Parliament votes to extend martial law until May 25

NewsWire
0
0

The Ukrainian Parliament on Thursday voted to extend the martial law in the country for another 30 days, until May 25, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

The presidential proposal on the prolongation of the martial law was supported by 300 lawmakers in the 450-seat assembly, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Zheleznyak’s statement on Telegram.

Ukraine imposed martial law on February 24 in the wake of the conflict with Russia.

On March 15, the Ukrainian parliament voted to extend the special regime till April 25.

On April 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Parliament a bill to further extend martial law in the country.

20220422-030803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ethiopia foils infiltration attempt by al-Shabab terrorists

    Afghanistan runs out of vaccine amid Covid surge

    Rocket fire targets US base in Syria

    FIH Hockey Women’s Jr World Cup: Lalrindiki hits brace as India...