WORLD

Ukraine’s peace summit likely on Feb 24

NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine may take place on February 24.

The summit, which is due to be held under the mediation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is expected to be held at the UN headquarters in New York, Bodnar was quoted by Ukrinform news agency as saying.

He thanked Turkey for the support for a Kiev-proposed plan on establishing peace in Ukraine, and its readiness to assist in its implementation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put forward a 10-point peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

20230113-074203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 in 10 S.Koreans feel climate change firsthand: Poll

    Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland elected non-permanent members of UN Security...

    Samsung announces 2 new tech Ready Care, Ready Tune for vehicles

    Perth Scorchers player Laurie Evans returns positive dope test; cricketer ‘shocked’