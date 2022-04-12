WORLD

Ukraine’s position at talks with Russia unchanged: chief negotiator

Ukraine’s negotiating position at the peace talks with Russia remains unchanged, the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia has said.

“The Ukrainian side adheres to the Istanbul Communique and hasn’t changed its position,” Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.

The only difference is that the Ukrainian side does not take into account all the additional issues that were not included in the Istanbul Communique. This may have led to a misinterpretation of the current state of the negotiation process, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The negotiations regarding the security guarantees for Ukraine continue in an online regime, Arakhamia said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had changed its stance from last month’s peace talks in Turkey’s Istanbul.

20220413-035002

