WORLD

Ukraine’s security is our security: Rishi Sunak at G7

NewsWire
0
0

Emphasising his country’s support to war-torn Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said that Kiev should not only win the war against Russia, but achieve lasting and just peace.

“We will be with Ukraine as long as it takes because their security is our security,” the British Prime Minister was quoted as saying by CNN.

Addressing a press conference here, Sunak welcomed the G7 delivering more support for the war-torn country.

Hailing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s presence at the summit, Prime Minister Sunak said: “To see President Zelensky standing shoulder to shoulder with his G7 allies, I think, sends a message to Russia and the world that we are united behind him and his people and will continue to support him for as long as it takes.”

Confirming the G7’s unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden called for a “just peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Russia started this war and could end it, today,” said Biden.

20230521-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC is planning to bring parity in prize money for men’s...

    Martial law imposed in 2 Yangon townships

    Turkey tightens curbs amid resurgence

    EU buys additional vaccine doses against monkeypox