ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka wraps up shooting for Tamil film ‘Prince’

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka, who plays the female lead in Anudeep KV’s upcoming bilingual film, ‘Prince’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that she has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Ryaboshapka said, “Finally wrapped the shoot (of) our ‘Prince’. Excited to see Sivakartikeyan sir’s charisma on screen.”

The film, which was being shot in a single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.

This out-and-out comedy is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of the veteran producer D. Ramanaidu, who was known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer ‘Vasantha Maligai’), and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.

The film, which was originally supposed to release on August 31 this year, is now scheduled to hit screens for Deepawali this year.

20220821-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ajay Devgn reveals how ‘Runway 34’ took flight

    Samaksh Sudi happy with response to his character in ‘Thapki Pyar...

    Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

    Melanie Chandra on her special bond with co-actor Surina Jindal in...