SPORTSWORLD

Ukrainian boxers to participate in European Under 22 Championship

By NewsWire
0
19

The International Boxing Association (IBA) continues to provide humanitarian assistance, as well as financial and logistical support for the Ukrainian boxing team.

The international boxing community organised athletes’ transportation to the European Under 22 Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship in Croatia.

“We are in constant communication with the Ukrainian delegation, DBV and other members of the boxing family to make sure that athletes have the opportunity to compete at the EUBC Under 22 Championships. As agreed during the recent meeting of the Board of Directors, IBA will cover all costs related to Ukrainian athletes’ participation in the international championships,” said IBA Secretary General Istvan Kovacs.

“The safety and wellbeing of our athletes remains our main priority and this is a great example of the boxing community coming together.”

The European Under 22 Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship 2022 are taking place in Porec, Croatia on 11-23rd of March. The official 12 women’s divisions and the 13 men’s weight categories will be held at the first European continental event of the year.

DBV Secretary General Michael Müller said, “German Boxing Association is glad to support Ukrainian boxing team during this incomprehensible time and to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity through boxing.”

20220314-200405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.