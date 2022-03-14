Ukrainian boxers to participate in European Under 22 Championship

The International Boxing Association (IBA) continues to provide humanitarian assistance, as well as financial and logistical support for the Ukrainian boxing team.

The international boxing community organised athletes’ transportation to the European Under 22 Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship in Croatia.

“We are in constant communication with the Ukrainian delegation, DBV and other members of the boxing family to make sure that athletes have the opportunity to compete at the EUBC Under 22 Championships. As agreed during the recent meeting of the Board of Directors, IBA will cover all costs related to Ukrainian athletes’ participation in the international championships,” said IBA Secretary General Istvan Kovacs.

“The safety and wellbeing of our athletes remains our main priority and this is a great example of the boxing community coming together.”

The European Under 22 Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship 2022 are taking place in Porec, Croatia on 11-23rd of March. The official 12 women’s divisions and the 13 men’s weight categories will be held at the first European continental event of the year.

DBV Secretary General Michael Müller said, “German Boxing Association is glad to support Ukrainian boxing team during this incomprehensible time and to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity through boxing.”

