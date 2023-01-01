WORLD

Ukrainian capital under air attacks, no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

The Ukrainian capital came under air attacks carried out by the Russian forces, with explosions being reported in several districts of the city, local authorities said.

The Kiev City Military Administration said on Sunday in a statement that the air defence shot down all 32 air targets launched against the capital.

Wreckage from aerial intercepts damaged a private car in the central Shevchenkivskiy district and fell onto subway tracks in the eastern Dniprovskiy district, disrupting the operation of the local subway.

In the Kiev region, an infrastructure facility was damaged in a drone attack, Oleksii Kuleba, Head of the Kiev Regional Military Administration said on Telegram. He didn’t specify whether the facility was struck by a drone or by its wreckage.

There were no reports of casualties in the Ukrainian capital and the Kiev region.

In total, Russia has launched 45 combat drones, including 32 on Sunday after midnight and 13 late on Saturday, against Ukraine overnight Sunday and all of them were shot down by the air defence, according to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

20230102-034003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pandemic dealt profound blow to SCO member states: Harsh Vardhan

    Sunak, Macron agree to drive climate action forward

    Kakao’s co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption

    G7 reaches historic deal to reform global tax system: Sunak