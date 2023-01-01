The Ukrainian capital came under air attacks carried out by the Russian forces, with explosions being reported in several districts of the city, local authorities said.

The Kiev City Military Administration said on Sunday in a statement that the air defence shot down all 32 air targets launched against the capital.

Wreckage from aerial intercepts damaged a private car in the central Shevchenkivskiy district and fell onto subway tracks in the eastern Dniprovskiy district, disrupting the operation of the local subway.

In the Kiev region, an infrastructure facility was damaged in a drone attack, Oleksii Kuleba, Head of the Kiev Regional Military Administration said on Telegram. He didn’t specify whether the facility was struck by a drone or by its wreckage.

There were no reports of casualties in the Ukrainian capital and the Kiev region.

In total, Russia has launched 45 combat drones, including 32 on Sunday after midnight and 13 late on Saturday, against Ukraine overnight Sunday and all of them were shot down by the air defence, according to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

20230102-034003